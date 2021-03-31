Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 72 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lowered its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 185.7% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $352.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $340.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $336.32. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.11 and a 52 week high of $379.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $407.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.33.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Read More: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.