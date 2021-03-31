J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $96.10

J D Wetherspoon plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $96.10 and last traded at $96.10, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J D Wetherspoon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -42.33 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.22.

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 875 pubs and 58 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

