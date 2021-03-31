Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Roth Capital

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its target price increased by Roth Capital from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the chip maker’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Atlantic Securities raised Intel from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.95.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $63.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.21 and its 200 day moving average is $53.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $67.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

