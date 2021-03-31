Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) Sets New 1-Year High at $63.00

Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $63.00 and last traded at $60.96, with a volume of 604901 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.77.

WYND has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $41.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.26.

Get Wyndham Destinations alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.59 and its 200 day moving average is $44.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -519.37 and a beta of 1.84.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the first quarter worth $127,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,811,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 216.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 76,103 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Wyndham Destinations in the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 97.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 46,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 22,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Destinations Company Profile (NYSE:WYND)

Wyndham Destinations, Inc provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Vacation Exchange. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Destinations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Destinations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.