ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) Short Interest Update

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a decrease of 39.8% from the February 28th total of 1,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ToughBuilt Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,017,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.53% of ToughBuilt Industries at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ToughBuilt Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TBLT opened at $0.92 on Wednesday. ToughBuilt Industries has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $2.34. The company has a market cap of $56.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.96.

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones; and kneepads.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for ToughBuilt Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ToughBuilt Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.