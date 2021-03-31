Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 910 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Snap were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,511 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $379,005.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 250,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,659,606.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 11,023 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total transaction of $555,228.51. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,765,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,939,165.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 284,663 shares of company stock worth $16,093,405 in the last three months.

SNAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up from $81.50) on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $34.50 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on shares of Snap in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.27.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $49.61 on Wednesday. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $73.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.48 and a 200-day moving average of $47.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.43. The stock has a market cap of $74.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.15 and a beta of 1.29.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Snap had a negative net margin of 49.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. The company had revenue of $911.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.44 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

