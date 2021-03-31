Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $44.39 Million Holdings in TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,198,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,596 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in TCF Financial were worth $44,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in TCF Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in TCF Financial by 331.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in TCF Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $196,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in TCF Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Change Path LLC bought a new position in TCF Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TCF Financial alerts:

In other TCF Financial news, EVP Daniel W. Terpsma sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total value of $139,650.00. Also, CFO Brian W. Maass sold 21,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total value of $887,338.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,319 shares of company stock worth $2,848,757 over the last quarter. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TCF stock opened at $47.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.96. TCF Financial Co. has a one year low of $20.27 and a one year high of $50.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $508.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.62 million. As a group, research analysts expect that TCF Financial Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. TCF Financial’s payout ratio is presently 34.74%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut TCF Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut TCF Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on TCF Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TCF Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF).

Receive News & Ratings for TCF Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCF Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.