Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 412,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,782 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.74% of Blueprint Medicines worth $46,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 1.2% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 612.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

In other news, Director George Demetri sold 758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.15, for a total value of $85,009.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,478.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

BPMC stock opened at $93.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.92. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12 month low of $55.28 and a 12 month high of $125.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.12.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $0.04. Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 41.08% and a return on equity of 43.72%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BPMC. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.73.

Blueprint Medicines Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for people with cancer and hematologic disorders, and multiple programs for genomically defined cancers, systemic mastocytosis, and cancer immunotherapy in the United States and Europe. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase 1b/2 trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.