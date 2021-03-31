Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $47.28 Million Holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 617,043 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,826 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $47,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. Sippican Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kent Thomas Lucien sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total transaction of $464,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,026,724.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

BOH opened at $91.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.81 and a 200-day moving average of $74.86. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 52-week low of $48.77 and a 52-week high of $99.10. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.05). Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $164.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 48.20%.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

