American International Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

American International Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,290 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $2,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Discovery in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 761.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Discovery during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. 54.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DISCK opened at $37.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.10 and a 52-week high of $66.70.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Discovery from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

In other Discovery news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 11,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $463,650,000.00. 4.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

