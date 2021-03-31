Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 47.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 957,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 306,283 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.93% of Stifel Financial worth $48,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 128.3% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SF stock opened at $64.23 on Wednesday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $23.26 and a 52-week high of $68.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.59.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.36. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

In other Stifel Financial news, insider James M. Zemlyak sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $174,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,195,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,356,168. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 43,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total value of $2,920,429.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 120,811 shares in the company, valued at $8,070,174.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,710 shares of company stock worth $10,597,132 in the last quarter. 3.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on SF. Compass Point increased their target price on Stifel Financial from $43.33 to $54.67 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Friday, February 19th. Wolfe Research cut Stifel Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Stifel Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stifel Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.39.

Stifel Financial Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

