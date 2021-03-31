American International Group Inc. Buys 33,445 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 86.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,445 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $2,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLI. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $499,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 142.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MLI opened at $41.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.76. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $20.91 and a one year high of $44.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $675.85 million for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 17.01%. Equities research analysts predict that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.74%.

In other news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $925,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,165 shares in the company, valued at $17,618,105. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony Steinriede sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $94,375.00. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MLI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. The company's Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

