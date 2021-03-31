Roger Dent Sells 11,170 Shares of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT) Stock

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT) Director Roger Dent sold 11,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.68, for a total value of C$186,315.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,043,300.

Roger Dent also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 26th, Roger Dent sold 17,500 shares of AcuityAds stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.22, for a total value of C$283,850.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Roger Dent sold 500 shares of AcuityAds stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.40, for a total value of C$9,700.00.

On Monday, March 15th, Roger Dent sold 21,000 shares of AcuityAds stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.46, for a total value of C$408,609.60.

TSE AT opened at C$15.98 on Wednesday. AcuityAds Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.72 and a 1-year high of C$33.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$23.43 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.51. The firm has a market cap of C$853.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.95.

AT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AcuityAds in a report on Friday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of AcuityAds from C$9.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Haywood Securities raised their price target on shares of AcuityAds from C$10.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Eight Capital upped their price objective on AcuityAds from C$10.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on AcuityAds from C$37.00 to C$29.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.23.

AcuityAds Company Profile

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

