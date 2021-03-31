Roger Dent Sells 11,170 Shares of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT) Stock

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT) Director Roger Dent sold 11,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.68, for a total value of C$186,315.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,043,300.
Roger Dent also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 26th, Roger Dent sold 17,500 shares of AcuityAds stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.22, for a total value of C$283,850.00.
- On Monday, March 22nd, Roger Dent sold 500 shares of AcuityAds stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.40, for a total value of C$9,700.00.
- On Monday, March 15th, Roger Dent sold 21,000 shares of AcuityAds stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.46, for a total value of C$408,609.60.
TSE AT opened at C$15.98 on Wednesday. AcuityAds Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.72 and a 1-year high of C$33.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$23.43 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.51. The firm has a market cap of C$853.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.95.
AcuityAds Company Profile
AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.
