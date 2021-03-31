Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 710,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,172 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.13% of Black Hills worth $43,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Black Hills in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Black Hills in the 4th quarter worth about $322,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Black Hills by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 7,677 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Black Hills by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 5,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Black Hills by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BKH shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Black Hills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Black Hills in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Scotiabank raised Black Hills from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

Shares of NYSE BKH opened at $66.78 on Wednesday. Black Hills Co. has a 12 month low of $51.97 and a 12 month high of $70.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.17 and a 200-day moving average of $60.20.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $486.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Black Hills’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Black Hills Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 64.02%.

Black Hills Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 214,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.