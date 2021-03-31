Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) by 142.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RMI. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $280,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 224.1% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 46,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 22.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 23,359 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:RMI opened at $22.03 on Wednesday. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.03 and a 52-week high of $22.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.63 and its 200 day moving average is $21.19.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.092 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Profile

There is no company description available for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc.

