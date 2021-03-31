ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $1.15 Million Holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP cut its holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 47.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,451 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 25,943 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 192.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,402 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $9,235,000 after buying an additional 100,318 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the third quarter worth $285,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the third quarter worth $680,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 92.4% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,235 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 6,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 52.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 88,784 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $3,454,000 after buying an additional 30,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $284,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,402.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lauren B. Peters sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $1,800,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,472,425.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FL opened at $57.31 on Wednesday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.05 and a twelve month high of $59.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is 12.17%.

FL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.35.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

