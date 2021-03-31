Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Purchases 250 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 116.6% during the 4th quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 15,707 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 6,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 23,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 18,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,422,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,623,000 after purchasing an additional 656,662 shares during the last quarter.

IJS stock opened at $100.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.12. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $44.34 and a 52-week high of $108.08.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

