Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $35,000 Stock Position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) by 116.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lokken Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth $174,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth $302,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 5,136 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 5,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $97,637.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,433.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,748 shares of company stock valued at $688,608.

NYSE:RIV opened at $17.49 on Wednesday. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $11.47 and a one year high of $17.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.88.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Company Profile

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

