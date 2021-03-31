American International Group Inc. Cuts Stake in WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 111,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,019 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in WW International were worth $2,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WW International by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of WW International during the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Kendall Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of WW International by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of WW International by 2,711.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 21,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 20,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WW International by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 15,232 shares in the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WW opened at $30.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.88. WW International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.90 and a 52 week high of $37.35.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $323.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.96 million. WW International had a negative return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 5.96%. Equities research analysts forecast that WW International, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 120,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $4,248,123.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,679,611 shares in the company, valued at $94,188,326.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 548,273 shares of company stock valued at $19,300,179. Company insiders own 12.48% of the company’s stock.

WW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on WW International in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WW International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on WW International from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of WW International in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on WW International from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program via its Web-based and mobile app products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

