American International Group Inc. Sells 3,644 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,644 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $2,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,623,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,544 shares during the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC increased its position in DXC Technology by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 5,397,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,960 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in DXC Technology by 987.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,194,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,770,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717,042 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in DXC Technology by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,392,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in DXC Technology by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,043,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,335,000 after acquiring an additional 44,459 shares in the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXC Technology stock opened at $31.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.69. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $11.35 and a fifty-two week high of $31.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.30. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 20.44% and a positive return on equity of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. As a group, analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DXC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of DXC Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of DXC Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. DXC Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.73.

In other DXC Technology news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $393,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.28 per share, for a total transaction of $249,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

