NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Bought by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,128 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,275,771 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,474,940,000 after purchasing an additional 765,752 shares in the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,950,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,267,330 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $678,548,000 after purchasing an additional 651,130 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,738,264 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $594,421,000 after purchasing an additional 402,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,367,303 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $694,445,000 after purchasing an additional 318,250 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NXPI shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.50.

NXPI opened at $197.77 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $72.86 and a one year high of $209.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.53 billion, a PE ratio of -373.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $189.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.64.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.563 dividend. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 27.99%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total value of $347,757.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,649.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Reed David sold 3,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.67, for a total value of $762,395.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,885.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,241 shares of company stock worth $17,264,884. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

