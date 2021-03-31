Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Down 8.3%

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)’s share price dropped 8.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $31.07 and last traded at $31.20. Approximately 1,150,231 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 42,222,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.03.

PLUG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plug Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.33.

The company has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of -103.15 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.77.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $139.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.93 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 37.12% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Gerard L. Conway, Jr. sold 108,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total transaction of $3,512,155.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 293,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,526,681.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Marsh sold 573,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $37,732,499.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,280 shares in the company, valued at $56,294,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 750,214 shares of company stock worth $44,475,619. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Plug Power by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Plug Power by 375.0% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 50.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

