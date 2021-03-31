Stifel Financial Corp Reduces Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 227,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,466 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $3,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 224.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $124,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 11.1% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 13,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

HST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Host Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.50 to $17.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Host Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.53.

HST opened at $17.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.84 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 31.40 and a quick ratio of 31.40. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.83 and a 1-year high of $18.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.84.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.33. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. Equities analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.