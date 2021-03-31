Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Director William H. Lyon Sells 12,600 Shares

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Director William H. Lyon sold 12,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $390,726.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 196,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,095,635.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $31.09 on Wednesday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $31.85. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.49.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.10). Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMHC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 9,112 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter valued at $725,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 310,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,627,000 after purchasing an additional 40,977 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 22,817 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

