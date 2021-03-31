iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $3,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 13.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGZ opened at $117.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.49. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.56 and a fifty-two week high of $124.18.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

