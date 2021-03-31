Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Stock Holdings Boosted by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 107,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,137 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $3,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Corp grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 7,461.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KDP. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $34.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.25. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.29 and a 52 week high of $35.56. The company has a market capitalization of $49.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

