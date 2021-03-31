Stifel Financial Corp Buys 156,209 Shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 75.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 364,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 156,209 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.09% of New Residential Investment worth $3,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,382,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580,408 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,913,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,009,000 after purchasing an additional 52,367 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 0.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,202,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,462,000 after purchasing an additional 23,615 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 2,431,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,172,000 after purchasing an additional 543,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,294,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,803,000 after purchasing an additional 737,227 shares during the last quarter. 46.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NRZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.08.

Shares of NYSE NRZ opened at $11.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.33. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.91 and a 1-year high of $11.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. New Residential Investment had a negative net margin of 96.73% and a positive return on equity of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $570.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.87%.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

