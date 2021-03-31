Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 10,511 Shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,511 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF were worth $3,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VSDA. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 116.6% in the third quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 54,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 29,136 shares during the period. Change Path LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the third quarter valued at about $305,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 209,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,311,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 124.2% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 16,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 9,126 shares during the period. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 101,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after buying an additional 4,622 shares during the period.

Shares of VSDA stock opened at $41.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.14 and a 200-day moving average of $39.41. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 1-year low of $27.50 and a 1-year high of $41.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%.

