Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) Director Edenbrook Capital, Llc Buys 1,000 Shares

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) Director Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.46 per share, for a total transaction of $11,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 26th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 1,248 shares of Frequency Electronics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.45 per share, for a total transaction of $14,289.60.

On Friday, March 19th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 204 shares of Frequency Electronics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.91 per share, for a total transaction of $2,429.64.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 20,966 shares of Frequency Electronics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.80 per share, for a total transaction of $247,398.80.

On Monday, March 15th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 1,831 shares of Frequency Electronics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.86 per share, for a total transaction of $21,715.66.

On Friday, March 12th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 5,669 shares of Frequency Electronics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.77 per share, for a total transaction of $66,724.13.

NASDAQ:FEIM opened at $11.60 on Wednesday. Frequency Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $13.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.72 million, a PE ratio of -24.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $11.67 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Frequency Electronics by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,136,426 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,489,000 after buying an additional 227,337 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Frequency Electronics by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 278,333 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 11,268 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Frequency Electronics by 6,836.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,399 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Frequency Electronics during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. 63.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Frequency Electronics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Frequency Electronics Company Profile

Frequency Electronics, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems used in communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone, or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the United States military.

