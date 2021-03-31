Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) CEO David Golub Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) CEO David Golub bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $29,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,874,565.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

David Golub also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 29th, David Golub acquired 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.98 per share, for a total transaction of $29,960.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, David Golub acquired 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $29,740.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, David Golub acquired 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.67 per share, for a total transaction of $29,340.00.

On Monday, March 15th, David Golub acquired 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.83 per share, for a total transaction of $29,660.00.

On Friday, March 12th, David Golub acquired 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.88 per share, for a total transaction of $29,760.00.

On Monday, March 8th, David Golub acquired 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.57 per share, for a total transaction of $29,140.00.

On Tuesday, January 5th, David Golub acquired 300 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.10 per share, for a total transaction of $4,230.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GBDC opened at $14.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a current ratio of 6.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.94 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.07. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.08 and a 52-week high of $15.43.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $74.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.23 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 18.35%. Analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 95.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Next Capital Management LLC grew its position in Golub Capital BDC by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 285,803 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,666,820 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,709,000 after acquiring an additional 28,496 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,218,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,044,920 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,775,000 after acquiring an additional 211,443 shares during the period. Finally, Ares Management LLC grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 812,523 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,489,000 after acquiring an additional 9,924 shares during the period. 36.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GBDC shares. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Golub Capital BDC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

