Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,270

Vistry Group (LON:VTY) had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,210 ($15.81) to GBX 1,270 ($16.59) in a research note released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Vistry Group from GBX 1,090 ($14.24) to GBX 1,170 ($15.29) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Vistry Group from GBX 980 ($12.80) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,136 ($14.84) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vistry Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,015.63 ($13.27).

Shares of VTY stock opened at GBX 1,103 ($14.41) on Tuesday. Vistry Group has a 52-week low of GBX 503.50 ($6.58) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,111 ($14.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 960.15 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 814.58.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a GBX 20 ($0.26) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.17%. Vistry Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.57%.

In related news, insider Greg Fitzgerald purchased 53,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 926 ($12.10) per share, for a total transaction of £496,502.68 ($648,683.93).

Vistry Group Company Profile

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,135 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

