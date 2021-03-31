Insider Selling: Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) CFO Sells 301 Shares of Stock

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) CFO Stephen H. Capp sold 301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.17, for a total transaction of $20,820.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 254,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,604,456.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Bally’s stock opened at $66.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.03. Bally’s Co. has a 1 year low of $9.32 and a 1 year high of $75.92. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.65 and a beta of 2.73.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.60. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $118.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.43 million. Bally’s’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bally’s Co. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BALY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bally’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $52.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bally’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Bally’s in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.25.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BALY. Standard General L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bally’s in the 4th quarter worth about $576,212,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bally’s in the 4th quarter worth about $62,760,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Bally’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,815,000. Solus Alternative Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Bally’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,816,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bally’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,294,000.

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; Bally's Atlantic City, Atlantic City, New Jersey; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, Shreveport, Los Angeles; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

