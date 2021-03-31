$693.70 Million in Sales Expected for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to report $693.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $672.00 million and the highest is $730.00 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association posted sales of $689.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will report full year sales of $2.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Zions Bancorporation, National Association.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $723.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.00 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. DA Davidson cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $625.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.05.

Shares of ZION opened at $55.91 on Wednesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $24.41 and a 1-year high of $60.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

In related news, President Scott J. Mclean sold 40,006 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total value of $1,994,299.10. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 150,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,513,491.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Morris sold 8,258 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $468,063.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,764 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,303.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 169,349 shares of company stock worth $8,242,881. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zions Bancorporation, National Association (ZION)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.