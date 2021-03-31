Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 1,221 Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $3,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 105,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,093,000 after acquiring an additional 21,156 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 363,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 61,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after acquiring an additional 9,875 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,058,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 92,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HACK opened at $54.14 on Wednesday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 52-week low of $33.86 and a 52-week high of $64.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.73.

