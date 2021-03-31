Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,608 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.14% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $3,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,797,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 836,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,963,000 after purchasing an additional 57,023 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,050,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $980,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Wand Investors Corp Kkr sold 3,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $119,325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $34.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.31 and a 12 month high of $37.90.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $872.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.91 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 32.79% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

