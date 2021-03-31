Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Acquired by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,801 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $755,098.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,278,274.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michelle Kumbier bought 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $122.50 per share, with a total value of $249,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,476 shares of company stock worth $3,366,543. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. BTIG Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.47.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $119.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $75.35 and a fifty-two week high of $128.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.65. The firm has a market cap of $212.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.36, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.94 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

