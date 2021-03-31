Barclays PLC Cuts Stake in Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA)

Barclays PLC trimmed its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,422 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Calithera Biosciences were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CALA. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 338.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 13,094 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Calithera Biosciences by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 412,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 125,042 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 331,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 130,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Calithera Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 73.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Calithera Biosciences alerts:

NASDAQ CALA opened at $2.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.70. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $8.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.77.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32). As a group, analysts forecast that Calithera Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CALA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on Calithera Biosciences from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $7.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Calithera Biosciences from $9.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their target price on Calithera Biosciences from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.04.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA).

Receive News & Ratings for Calithera Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calithera Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.