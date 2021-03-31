Barclays PLC Sells 1,937 Shares of Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS)

Barclays PLC cut its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) by 29.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,937 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Cass Information Systems were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Cass Information Systems by 0.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cass Information Systems in the third quarter worth about $720,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,024,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,859,000 after purchasing an additional 25,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Cass Information Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CASS opened at $46.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.94. The stock has a market cap of $675.36 million, a PE ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 0.82. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.04 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $37.13 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th.

Cass Information Systems Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

