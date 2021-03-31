Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 356,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,414,000 after purchasing an additional 7,739 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 41,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 10,118 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 174.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 34,740 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First American Financial stock opened at $56.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.24. First American Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $39.03 and a 12-month high of $58.89.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.39. First American Financial had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

Several equities analysts have commented on FAF shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of First American Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First American Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.86.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

