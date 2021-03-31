Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.63

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.63 and last traded at $5.63, with a volume of 776 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bright Scholar Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

The company has a market capitalization of $703.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Bright Scholar Education by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Oceanlink Management LTD. bought a new position in Bright Scholar Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $446,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Bright Scholar Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Library Research Ltd bought a new position in Bright Scholar Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,844,000.

Bright Scholar Education Company Profile (NYSE:BEDU)

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service provider, operates and provides K-12 schools and complementary education services in China and internationally. Its schools comprise international and bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services.

