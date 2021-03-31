Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) shares rose 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.98 and last traded at $28.89. Approximately 99,245 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,990,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.85.

ELAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Argus cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.68.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.53, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 8.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,440,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,983,000 after buying an additional 442,967 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,158,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,948,000 after buying an additional 5,199,820 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,200,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,904,000 after buying an additional 1,099,886 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,799,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,654 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $266,076,000. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Further Reading: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.