Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Trading Down 8.3%

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) shares fell 8.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.53 and last traded at $11.56. 105,711 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,447,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.60.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VLDR. Benchmark assumed coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Velodyne Lidar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Velodyne Lidar from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.26.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.78 million. Research analysts anticipate that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 6.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc develops and produces lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers surround-view hybrid solid state, directional solid state, and dome lidars; and Vella, an advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) software solution built around lidar.

