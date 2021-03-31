Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY) Short Interest Update

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

TKGSY stock opened at $11.33 on Wednesday. Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $13.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.23.

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th.

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Tokyo Gas Co, Ltd. produces, supplies, and sells city and liquid gas, and LNG in Japan. As of March 31, 2020, the company operated approximately 64,545 km pipeline network serving approximately 12.11 million customers. It also invests in venture companies and energy related venture capital funds; installs gas supply lines, water supply and drainage lines, air conditioning systems, and gas main and branch lines; checks safety of underground centers; inspects gas equipment construction; delivers liquefied petroleum gas (LPG); supplies hydrogen and gas; and installs hydrogen fuel cells.

