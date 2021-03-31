Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) Short Interest Update

Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,300 shares, an increase of 69.2% from the February 28th total of 51,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of TOEYF stock opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01. Toro Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.03.

Toro Energy Company Profile

Toro Energy Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of uranium properties in Australia. Its flagship project is the Wiluna uranium project located in the north-eastern goldfields region of Western Australia. The company is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

