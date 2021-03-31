Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) Short Interest Update

Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,300 shares, an increase of 69.2% from the February 28th total of 51,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Shares of TOEYF stock opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01. Toro Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.03.
Toro Energy Company Profile
