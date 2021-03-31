908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Shares Up 4.6%

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) shot up 4.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $45.04 and last traded at $45.04. 5,510 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 269,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.04.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MASS. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on 908 Devices in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on 908 Devices in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on 908 Devices in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on 908 Devices in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Next Century Growth Investors LLC bought a new stake in 908 Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in 908 Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in 908 Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in 908 Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $341,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of 908 Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $416,000.

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company develops its products using mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) technology, an analytical technique for molecular analysis. It offers handheld and desktop Mass Spec devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

