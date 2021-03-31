Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. is an oncology medicine company. It engages in discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. The company’s lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an inhibitor of non-canonical and oncogenic mutations of ErbB kinases epidermal growth factor receptor and tyrosine-protein kinase. Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Get Black Diamond Therapeutics alerts:

BDTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Black Diamond Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.40.

NASDAQ:BDTX opened at $22.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.21 and its 200-day moving average is $30.06. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $20.75 and a 1-year high of $46.25. The stock has a market cap of $815.63 million and a P/E ratio of -3.73.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63). Equities analysts forecast that Black Diamond Therapeutics will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher D. Roberts sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.41, for a total transaction of $78,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,037. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Leggett sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total value of $101,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $101,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,156 shares of company stock valued at $814,013.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,673,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,624,000 after acquiring an additional 575,818 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 49.7% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 802,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,260,000 after buying an additional 266,510 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 663,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,270,000 after acquiring an additional 201,246 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,331,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 358,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,501,000 after acquiring an additional 154,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology medicine company, discovers and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an inhibitor of non-canonical and oncogenic mutations of ErbB kinases epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and tyrosine-protein kinase.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Black Diamond Therapeutics (BDTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.