Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in ITT were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of ITT by 175.0% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 550 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of ITT by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of ITT by 2,965.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 981 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ITT. Cowen upped their target price on shares of ITT from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of ITT from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of ITT from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. ITT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.43.

In other news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 3,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $265,209.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,333,480.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ITT stock opened at $90.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 51.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54. ITT Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.85 and a 12-month high of $91.67.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $708.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.72 million. ITT had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.10%.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

