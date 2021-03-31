Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 10,397 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,397 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF were worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 75,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,713,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 42.1% during the third quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 126,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,133,000 after buying an additional 37,514 shares in the last quarter.

JPME opened at $82.62 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.48 and a fifty-two week high of $83.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.67 and a 200-day moving average of $73.75.

