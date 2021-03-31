Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 6,800 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEPC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 51.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BEPC opened at $46.15 on Wednesday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12 month low of $26.67 and a 12 month high of $63.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.304 dividend. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Brookfield Renewable from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation operates renewable power assets in the United States, Brazil, and Colombia. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 19,000 megawatts, as well as 18,000 megawatt of development pipeline. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

