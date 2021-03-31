Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Stock Holdings Increased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 191.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,310 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Ingredion by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $63,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,264,545. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 1,502 shares of company stock worth $132,923 in the last quarter. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Ingredion stock opened at $92.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.80 and its 200-day moving average is $80.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12-month low of $68.71 and a 12-month high of $93.66.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.75%. Ingredion’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is 38.50%.

INGR has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ingredion from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.25.

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

